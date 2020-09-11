$281.80 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report sales of $281.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $278.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,035 shares of company stock worth $561,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.