$121.23 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to report $121.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.86 million. Mimecast posted sales of $103.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $490.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $491.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $577.44 million, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $595.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

MIME opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $10,201,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,451,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,016,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,101 shares of company stock worth $17,521,909. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

