Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,001,000 after acquiring an additional 256,486 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

