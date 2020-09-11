Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Genesco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $305.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

