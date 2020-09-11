Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Genesco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $305.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tempur Sealy International Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Tempur Sealy International Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Genesco Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Genesco Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Rathbone Brothers plc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Rathbone Brothers plc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Yandex NV Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Yandex NV Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Donaldson Company, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Donaldson Company, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report