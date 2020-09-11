Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.91) price objective (up from GBX 2,425 ($31.69)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,485 ($19.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,660 ($21.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,655.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,518.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 119.86%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

