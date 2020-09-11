1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Larry Zarin sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $573,599.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $112,852.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,004,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.51. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

