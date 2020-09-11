Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BCS upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

YNDX opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 25.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,272,000 after buying an additional 4,218,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,269,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,741,000 after buying an additional 664,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,607,000 after buying an additional 1,644,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 121.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,080,000 after buying an additional 3,265,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,414,000 after buying an additional 4,009,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

