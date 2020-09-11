Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BCS upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.
YNDX opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 25.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,272,000 after buying an additional 4,218,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,269,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,741,000 after buying an additional 664,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,607,000 after buying an additional 1,644,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 121.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,080,000 after buying an additional 3,265,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,414,000 after buying an additional 4,009,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
