Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.