Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading Up 0.8%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 10,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 32,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

About Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

