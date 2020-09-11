Computacenter (LON:CCC) PT Raised to GBX 2,600 at Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($26.24) price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,921.60 ($25.11).

LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.71) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,028.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,663.86. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,404 ($31.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

