Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CLSA lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,152 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,055,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,141,000 after buying an additional 3,764,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,174,000 after buying an additional 1,062,895 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,688,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after buying an additional 457,316 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.