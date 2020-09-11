Eisai (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Trading Down 3.8%

Eisai Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 1,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

About Eisai (OTCMKTS:DNPUF)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

