Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $25.75. 8,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 17,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspire International ESG ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) by 378.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire International ESG ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

