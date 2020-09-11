iPath US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DTYS) Shares Down 82.1%

Shares of iPath US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DTYS) were down 82.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 234,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,020% from the average daily volume of 20,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.

