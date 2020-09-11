Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) Trading Up 2.8%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA)’s share price was up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 182,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 879% from the average daily volume of 18,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA)

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

