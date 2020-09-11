Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHAC) Shares Up 2.5%

Sep 11th, 2020

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHAC)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.37. 3,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHAC)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

