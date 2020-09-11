Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Stock Price Down 0%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML)’s stock price dropped 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 5,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

