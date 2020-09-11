Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Shares Down 3.9%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 66,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 126,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $177.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine.

