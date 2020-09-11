Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.65. 6,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 5,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.