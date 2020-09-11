Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.65. 6,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 5,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Inspire International ESG ETF Stock Price Down 1.7%
Inspire International ESG ETF Stock Price Down 1.7%
iPath US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN Shares Down 82.1%
iPath US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN Shares Down 82.1%
Franchise Group Trading Up 2.8%
Franchise Group Trading Up 2.8%
Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Shares Up 2.5%
Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Shares Up 2.5%
Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Price Down 0%
Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Price Down 0%
Excelsior Mining Shares Down 3.9%
Excelsior Mining Shares Down 3.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report