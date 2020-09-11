Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) Shares Down 0.2%

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.73. 3,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the quarter. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 84.18% of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF worth $23,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

