iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVL) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVL) were up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.23 and last traded at $87.23. Approximately 51 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19.

