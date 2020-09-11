Legg Mason Emerging Markets Diversified Core ETF (NYSEARCA:EDBI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Legg Mason Emerging Markets Diversified Core ETF (NYSEARCA:EDBI) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Emerging Markets Diversified Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Emerging Markets Diversified Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.