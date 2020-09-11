Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NASDAQ:MCF)’s share price fell 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.44. 781,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 578,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

