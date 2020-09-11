Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Trading Down 1.8%

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

