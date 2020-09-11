COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 8,734 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE.PD)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

