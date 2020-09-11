NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) shares were down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$87.60 and last traded at C$87.64. Approximately 73,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 192,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.80.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$113.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.18 billion.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

