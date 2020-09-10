Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Slack by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Slack by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.21.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $99,323.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 175,780 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,834,267 shares of company stock worth $60,171,010. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

