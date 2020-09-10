Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,268.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,577.72 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,218.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2,570.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

