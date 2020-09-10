Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $495,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,268.61 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,577.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,218.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,570.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

