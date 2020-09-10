Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,268.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,218.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,570.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,577.72 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

