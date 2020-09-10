Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1,557.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 330,128 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 261.0% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.