Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison Sells 1,114 Shares

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $122.71 on Thursday. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 190.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 16.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

