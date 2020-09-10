Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.35 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

