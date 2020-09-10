Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UDR by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 281.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 2,631,823 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 276.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after buying an additional 786,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 36.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after buying an additional 542,158 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1,985.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 498,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

