Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 106.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 339,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 124,916 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

