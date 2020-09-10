Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $732,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.75.

BIO opened at $501.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $540.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

