Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mylan were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Mylan by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Mylan by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mylan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

