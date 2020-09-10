Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.94.

LULU stock opened at $323.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.