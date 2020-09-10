Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 20,500 Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,405,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,093,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 12.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,364,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,825,000 after acquiring an additional 270,958 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,215,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,070,000 after acquiring an additional 404,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 20.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,031,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,073,000 after acquiring an additional 340,413 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of FTDR opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. Frontdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. On average, analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

