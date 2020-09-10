Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 60,348 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 254.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,348 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 112.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 228.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 91,233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 71.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 660,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATUS opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $7,006,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,482,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300,796 shares of company stock valued at $169,541,822. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

