48,688 Shares in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 290,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $7,006,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,482,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,300,796 shares of company stock valued at $169,541,822 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

