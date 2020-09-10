Marshall Wace LLP Sells 272,141 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 96.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after buying an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Hasbro by 131.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.76.

Shares of HAS opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.