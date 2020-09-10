Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

KSU stock opened at $185.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

