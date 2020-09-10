Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 149,339 Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 376,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 262,075 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

