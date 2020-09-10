Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 5,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 106,584 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 51,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 187,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39,010 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $215.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.90 and its 200 day moving average is $189.06. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

