Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.43.

Shares of BFAM opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,577.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,669 shares of company stock worth $3,320,504 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

