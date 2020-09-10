Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 155,939 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 51,911 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Silgan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Silgan by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several analysts have commented on SLGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

