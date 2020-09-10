Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.31 Million in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.13% of Kontoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,940,000 after buying an additional 1,078,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 503,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2,356.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 412,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 254,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron bought 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,443. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

KTB stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

