Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 11,182 Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2,583.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $1,092,016.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,839.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $1,424,558.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,054 shares of company stock worth $23,789,596. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $215.85 on Thursday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $232.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.38.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.10.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

