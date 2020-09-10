Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.29 Million in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 160,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,822.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.42. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,843.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,740.74.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total transaction of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,109 shares of company stock worth $5,717,086. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.